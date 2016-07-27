Philippine minister says will not allow Tampakan to operate as an open-pit mine

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
MANILA, July 27 The Philippine minister in charge of mining said on Wednesday that she will not allow the Tampakan gold and copper mine in southern Mindanao island to operate as an open-pit site.
The $5.9 billion Tampakan project is the biggest stalled mining venture in the Southeast Asian country, failing to take off after the province where it is located banned open-pit mining in 2010. That move prompted commodities giant Glencore Plc to quit the project last year.
"I will not allow the Tampakan project," Regina Lopez said, as long as it is planned as an open-pit mine.
She told reporters all permits given to the project will be reviewed "but we will observe due process".
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.