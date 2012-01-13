Xstrata unit says to appeal Philippines' denial of mine permit

* Govt says company may re-apply for permit
* Sagittarius says policy inconsistency to hurt investors
MANILA Jan 13 Global miner Xstrata Plc's
Philippine unit said on Friday it was "extremely
disappointed" with a government decision not to clear for now
its planned $5.9 billion copper-gold Tampakan project,
potentially the biggest in Southeast Asia.
Sagittarius Mines Inc (SMI), operator of the Tampakan
project and partly owned by Australian miner Indophil Resources
NL, will appeal to the Department of Environment and
Natural Resources (DENR) to reconsider its decision, which it
said contradicted the government's earlier stance that the
national law was superior to local policies.
"SMI intends to immediately file an appeal for a
reconsideration of the decision as permitted under the ECC
application process," Sagittarius president Peter Forrestal said
in a statement, adding the firm had received a formal notice
from the DENR denying its application for an Environment
Clearance Certificate (ECC).
"We believe this decision sets a precedent that contradicts
the publicly stated views of the Aquino administration -- namely
that national laws which permit open-pit mining methods should
have precedence over conflicting provincial ordinances."
The mine is set to begin commercial production by 2016. But
the project, which will use open-pit mining to extract the
minerals, is under threat from a local ban on the method deemed
harmful to the environment by officials of the South Cotabato
province hosting it.
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje said
last month he would not allow the issuance of an ECC for the
project until a local ban on open-pit mining in South Cotabato
in southern Philippines was lifted.
Leo Jasareno, director at the Mines and Geosciences Bureau,
said Sagittarius may file another application for an ECC when
the issue on the use of open-pit mining method is resolved.
"It's not a denial forever. They can re-apply for an ECC,"
he told Reuters.
The ECC, which certifies that a project complies with
environmental laws, is needed before Sagittarius can start mine
construction.
PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS
Sagittarius held public consultations late last year in
South Cotabato in an attempt to convince the provincial
legislative council to lift the ban and obtain regulatory
approval.
The Tampakan mine, considered the biggest undeveloped
copper-gold prospect in Southeast Asia, was estimated to contain
2.4 billion tonnes of mineral resource, comprising about 13.9
million tonnes of copper and 16.2 million ounces of gold.
A similar ban was imposed recently in Zamboanga del Norte
also in southern Philippines, but Canada's TVI Pacific Inc's
local unit won a court injunction reversing it.
The bans pose a threat to a mining industry that believes
more money would flow into developing the country's estimated $1
trillion in mineral resources if the government fixes policy
problems.