REFILE-Philippine Air to purchase or lease Boeing, Airbus planes

MANILA Aug 27 Flag carrier Philippine Airlines
Inc said on Thursday it was considering whether to purchase or
lease eight Boeing 787 or Airbus A350 XWB planes
to allow it to fly non-stop to more destinations in the United
States and Europe from Manila.
The airline, owned by PAL Holdings Inc of business
tycoon Lucio Tan, was also considering buying or leasing nine
Q300 or Q400 Bombardier turboprops to replace ageing
similar models in its fleet, said its president Jaime Bautista.
"The Dreamliner and XWB will be contributing to savings in
fuel, savings in maintenance and will allow us to improve our
product because we can fly non-stop to more destinations,"
Bautista told reporters, adding delivery could be in 2017-2018.
