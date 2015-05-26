PHILIPPINES PRESS-AES may bid for Malampaya banked gas - Standard

AES Philippines, the local unit of AES Corp, may bid for
the Malampaya banked gas in northwest Palawan, its first natural
gas project in the country, The Standard reported, citing AES
Philippines Managing Director Neeraj Bhat.
The Malampaya consortium, composed of Shell Philippines
Exploration BV, Chevron Malampaya LLC, PNOC Exploration Corp and
state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, is jointly offering the
banked gas, which can fuel a natural gas plant with a capacity
of 400 megawatts. (bit.ly/1PJ1JWK)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)