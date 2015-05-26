PHILIPPINES PRESS-AES may bid for Malampaya banked gas - Standard

AES Philippines, the local unit of AES Corp, may bid for the Malampaya banked gas in northwest Palawan, its first natural gas project in the country, The Standard reported, citing AES Philippines Managing Director Neeraj Bhat.

The Malampaya consortium, composed of Shell Philippines Exploration BV, Chevron Malampaya LLC, PNOC Exploration Corp and state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, is jointly offering the banked gas, which can fuel a natural gas plant with a capacity of 400 megawatts. (bit.ly/1PJ1JWK)

