PHILIPPINES PRESS-Aviation upgrade by US agency delayed - Inquirer

Philippine airline operators will have to wait longer before being allowed to expand in the United States as a widely-expected aviation upgrade for the country by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will be delayed, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

