PHILIPPINES PRESS-Industry group looking at 16 pct vehicle sales growth in 2015 - Philippine Star

Vehicle assemblers see total sales growing by at least 16
percent in 2015 on sustained demand, the Philippine Star
reported, citing the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the
Philippines Inc (CAMPI).
Industry group CAMPI, which lists the local units of Toyota
Motor Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Ford
Motor Co as its members, expects combined sales with the
Truck Manufacturers Association Inc to reach 272,000 units this
year from last year's all-time high of 234,747 units. (bit.ly/1BYCUNq)
