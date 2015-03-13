版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine auto sales at new high in Feb

The Philippine automotive industry saw sales in February hitting a record 20,663 units, up 22.6 percent from a year earlier, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported citing figures from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (bit.ly/1BALdOC)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
