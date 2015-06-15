版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine Airlines to beef up U.S. service with new jets - BusinessWorld

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will renew its long-haul fleet with two new Boeing 777-300ERs and four to six new-generation wide-body aircraft - most likely Airbus A350-900s - in a bid to cement its position in the North American market ahead of rival Cebu Pacific, BusinessWorld newspaper said, citing a report of the Center for Asia Pacific Aviation. (bit.ly/1fbf2in)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Manila Newsroom)

