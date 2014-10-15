PHILIPPINES PRESS-CNN in tie-up deal with Philippine TV network - BusinessWorld

Turner Broadcasting, which operates cable news network CNN, and
Philippine broadcasting firm Nine Media Corp have teamed up to
launch CNN Philippines, a local news channel that will start
airing next year, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
The report quoted CNN International Senior Vice-President
Ellena Lee as saying that CNN Philippines is not intended to be
a direct competitor to existing local news network organisations
of ABS-CBN Corp and GMA Network Inc. (bit.ly/1sJ2Z0o)
