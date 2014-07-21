版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa plans Asia expansion via Philippines - Standard Today

Coca-Cola Femsa of Mexico plans to transform its Philippine operations as a platform for Asian expansion, the Manila Standard Today reported, citing a company letter to the Department of Trade and Industry.

The report said the company, which took over Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc in 2013, was seeking government assistance for its expansion plan in Asia via the Philippines.

(bit.ly/1k7lYP2)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
