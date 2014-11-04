PHILIPPINES PRESS-Coca-Cola Femsa to raise Philippine investments to $1.7 bln - Inquirer

Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV is set to further increase its investments in the Philippines to a total of $1.7 billion through the continued upgrade of existing facilities and the establishment of distribution centres in the country, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

Philippine President Benigno Aquino III said Coca-Cola Femsa will spend an additional $500 million, which is on top of the $1.2 billion already infused by the company to date and above the $1 billion investment commitment to the government.

