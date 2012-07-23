PHILIPPINES PRESS-GE plans BPO, aircraft parts plant - Star

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
PLDT says on track to hit 2012 core profit goal - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Manila eyes ASEAN power link-ups - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors