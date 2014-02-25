版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Glencore staying in Tampakan mine project - BusinessWorld

Anglo-Swiss mining firm Glencore Xstrata is not abandoning the $5.9-billion Tampakan copper-gold project and remains committed to seeing the venture become operational, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported. ()

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
