PHILIPPINES PRESS-Holcim unit plans $450 mln cement plant - BusinessWorld

FOREX-Dollar flat after hitting one-month peak on upbeat U.S. data

* Greenback hits 1-month peak after upbeat U.S. data * Dollar on best winning streak in daily terms since 2012 * Fed's Yellen offers no fresh clues on rates before lawmakers (New throughout, updates market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 15 The dollar was flat on Wednesday as investors took profits after it reached a one-month high early in the session versus a group of currencies as U.S. data showed robust