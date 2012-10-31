版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 09:01 BJT

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Holcim unit plans $450 mln cement plant - BusinessWorld

link.reuters.com/myv63t

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Meralco eyes power project in Vietnam - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/zuv63t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐