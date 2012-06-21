PHILIPPINES PRESS-Canada's Cadan bags Philippine mine deal - BusinessWorld

BRIEF-EnSync Energy acquires DCfusion LLC
* EnSync Inc- Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EnSync Energy within calendar year
* Hudson Global reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* IC Potash announces closing of a private placement and diversification into the organic fertilizer market for medical cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: