PHILIPPINES PRESS-Operations at St. Augustine's Kingking mine to start in 2017-Inquirer

Toronto-listed St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd has expressed optimism that its $2-billion Kingking project in Pantukan, Compostela Valley, south of Manila, will start commercial operations by 2017, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/wuj58v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
