PHILIPPINES PRESS-Operations at St. Augustine's Kingking mine to start in 2017-Inquirer

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Toronto-listed St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd has expressed optimism that its $2-billion Kingking project in Pantukan, Compostela Valley, south of Manila, will start commercial operations by 2017, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/wuj58v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015