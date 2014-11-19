版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 09:06 BJT

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Caesars Entertainment to pursue Philippine venture - BusinessWorld

American casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it still has the financial muscle to pursue its plan of putting up a casino in the Philippines, even as its largest unit teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a company official. (bit.ly/1p0jB2K)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐