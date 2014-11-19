PHILIPPINES PRESS-Caesars Entertainment to pursue Philippine venture - BusinessWorld

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
American casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it still has the financial muscle to pursue its plan of putting up a casino in the Philippines, even as its largest unit teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a company official. (bit.ly/1p0jB2K)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 million Amazon shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: