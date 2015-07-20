PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine Airlines acquiring new planes - Inquirer

Philippine Airlines is expecting to close a deal for the acquisition of six or more long-range Airbus A350s or Boeing 787s this year, in line with a plan to phase out its fleet of ageing Airbus A340s, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a company official.

The carrier was considering selling its six A340s, which are four-engine planes that burn more fuel and require slightly higher maintenance spending, once the newer aircraft arrive within the next three to four years, said Philippine Airlines President Jaime Bautista. (bit.ly/1JrneCL)

