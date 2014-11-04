版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 09:15 BJT

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Petron mulls another overseas acquisition - Manila Standard Today

Petron Corp, owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp , plans another overseas acquisition in the downstream oil business, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

The new acquisition opportunity might be similar to Petron's buyout of ExxonMobil's downstream business in Malaysia in January 2012, company chairman Ramon Ang said. (bit.ly/1vD2eBY)

----------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐