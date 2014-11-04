PHILIPPINES PRESS-Petron mulls another overseas acquisition - Manila Standard Today

Petron Corp, owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp , plans another overseas acquisition in the downstream oil business, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

The new acquisition opportunity might be similar to Petron's buyout of ExxonMobil's downstream business in Malaysia in January 2012, company chairman Ramon Ang said. (bit.ly/1vD2eBY)

