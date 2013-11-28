版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Manila suspends processing of Kingking mine permit - Standard Today

The Philippines' mining industry regulator has suspended the processing of the permit sought by Toronto-listed St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd to operate the Kingking mine in Compostela Valley, Manila Standard Today reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
