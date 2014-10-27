版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philip Morris' Philippine venture to stop exports to 2 countries - Standard Today

Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) will stop exporting cigarettes to South Korea and Pakistan with the impending implementation of the cigarette tax stamp system in the Philippines, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted the company president as saying.

PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International and Fortune Tobacco Corp of the LT Group Inc.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
