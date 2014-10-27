PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philip Morris' Philippine venture to stop exports to 2 countries - Standard Today

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) will stop exporting cigarettes to South Korea and Pakistan with the impending implementation of the cigarette tax stamp system in the Philippines, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted the company president as saying.
PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International and Fortune Tobacco Corp of the LT Group Inc.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.