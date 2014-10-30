版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 09:02 BJT

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Meralco unit to raise $895 mln for coal-fired power plant - Manila Bulletin

The power generation arm of Manila Electric Co will be raising 40 billion pesos ($895.26 million) from the debt market to bankroll the construction of a 460-megawatt coal-fired power facility in Quezon province, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported.

San Buenaventura Power Ltd Co, the project's corporate vehicle, is 51-percent owned by Meralco PowerGen Corp while the remaining 49 percent is held by Thailand's EGCO Group. (bit.ly/1wH5OPD)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.6800 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐