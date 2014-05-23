版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 23日

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Nestle to expand Philippine facility - Inquirer

Nestle will double the size of its existing factory in the Philippines, making it one of the largest production facilities of the consumer goods giant in the world, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/syq59v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
