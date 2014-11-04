版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 08:58 BJT

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel president eyes Lafarge's cement plants in Philippines - Manila Standard Today

Businessman Ramon Ang said he is seriously looking at acquiring the cement plants of Lafarge Republic Inc, whose French parent Lafarge S.A is merging with Holcim Ltd of Switzerland, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Ang did not say if San Miguel or Eagle Cement Corp, which he owns, was the one interested in acquiring Lafarge's assets in the Philippines.

(bit.ly/1uoaaMK)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐