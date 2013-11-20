版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Coca-Cola Femsa buys San Miguel assets

Mexican firm Coca-Cola Femsa has acquired a non-alcoholic beverage facility, warehouse and real estate property in a southern Philippine province from San Miguel Corp to increase production capacity, Manila Standard reported on Wednesday.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
