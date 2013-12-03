版本:
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippines 9-mth smartphone sales up 39 pct y/y - Inquirer

Smartphone sales in the Philippines in January to September jumped 39 percent from a year earlier to $1.24 billion, a trend seen across Southeast Asia, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported citing results of an industry survey.

