公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 3日 星期三 09:18 BJT

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philip Morris unit to invest $50 mln in Mindanao - Star

Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) plans to invest $50 million to expand its Virginia tobacco leaf production on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the Philippine Star quoted PMFTC's president as saying. (bit.ly/1wnoEwW)

PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International Inc and Fortune Tobacco Corp of LT Group Inc.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
