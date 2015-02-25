Global firms fuel record surge in Manila office space

GRAPHIC: New office space: link.reuters.com/pyn24w
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, Feb 25 Supply of new office space in Manila
is set to break records for the next few years as developers
scramble to satisfy demand from global firms such as Google and
HSBC looking to outsource business processes to Asia's second
fastest-growing economy.
Developers added 466,354 square metres (sqm) of office space
last year, near the all-time high of 467,030 sqm in 2009,
Colliers International Philippines said in a report this month.
That's almost equal to the floor area of two Empire State
Buildings and enough for tens of thousands of employees. A total
of about 1.85 million sqm of office space is expected to be
added between 2015 and 2017 in the Makati, Bonifacio Global
City, Ortigas and Quezon City business districts in Metro
Manila, according to Colliers.
More than half of the supply entering the market this year
had been leased as of February, Rick Santos, chairman of
property services firm CBRE Philippines, told Reuters. Lower
operating costs and an English-speaking workforce have lured
firms such as Google, Accenture, Citigroup
, JPMorgan and HSBC to relocate some of
their business processes to the Philippines.
The demand for office space has boosted average lease rates
in the capital by 8 percent to 816 pesos ($18) per sqm as of the
end of 2014, compared with a 4 percent gain in 2013, data from
CBRE Philippines shows. Meanwhile, the vacancy rate in business
hubs in Manila - the No.2 outsourcing destination after
Bengaluru according to strategic advisory firm Tholons - fell to
4-5.5 percent in 2010-2014 from 9 percent in 2009.
Local property players Megaworld and Ayala Land
, whose shares have soared by more than a third in the
past year on the local bourse, are ramping up supply. "We have
close to 200 tenants in our portfolio, so we already know their
growth requirements, and that prompts us to create the supply,"
Megaworld Senior Vice President Jericho Go told Reuters. "We
don't foresee a major risk."
($1 = 44.1500 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)