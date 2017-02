MANILA Oct 7 The Philippine government and Muslim rebels have agreed a peace deal for the country's troubled south, President Benigno Aquino announced on Sunday, signalling an end to a 40-year conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people and crippled the region's economy.

The deal sets in train a roadmap to create a new autonomous region in the Muslim-majority areas in the south of the mainly Catholic country before the end of Aquino's term in 2016.