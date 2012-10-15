Philippines signs deal with Muslim rebels, challenges lie ahead

| MANILA
MANILA Oct 15 The Philippine government and the
country's largest Muslim rebel group signed a peace deal on
Monday that serves as a roadmap to forming a new autonomous
region in the south, a step towards ending more than 40 years of
conflict.
President Benigno Aquino and Ebrahim Murad, head of the Moro
Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), held one-on-one talks before
the signing of the landmark framework agreement. Before the
meeting, Murad, a first-time visitor to the presidential palace
in Manila, handed Aquino a miniature gong, which he ritually
sounded.
"This is the sound of peace," Murad told Aquino.
It was Murad and Aquino's second meeting since early August
2011 when they held secret talks in Tokyo, a major turning point
in the violence-interrupted peace negotiations that have lasted
nearly 15 years.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose government has
facilitated the start-stop negotiations since March 2001, was
present at the signing along with foreign dignitaries and
international aid agencies that helped in the peace process.
"Much work remains to be done in order to fully reap the
fruits of this framework agreement. We have commitments to
fulfill, people to lead, and dreams to achieve," Aquino said
before the signing ceremony at the Malacanang palace.
"We are committed to enabling our partners to transform
themselves to a genuine political party that can help facilitate
the region's transition towards a truly peaceful and progressive
place," he said.
Aquino is expected to issue an executive order shortly to
form a 15-member transition commission that will formulate new
legislation by 2015 to create a new Muslim local government for
the "Bangsamoro", the name given by the Moro tribes for their
homeland.
A plebiscite later in Muslim-dominated areas in the south
will determine the shape and size of the new Bangsamoro area.
The new autonomous government will have greater political
powers and more control over resources, including minerals, oil
and natural gas than the existing Muslim-governed entity.
Currency, postal services, defence and foreign policy will
remain under the central government in Manila.
The agreement did not give details of the power-sharing
arrangement between the national government and the Bangsamoro.
But it guarantees rights of both Muslims and non-Muslims, unlike
a 2008 deal that was struck down by the Supreme Court as
unconstitutional.
"Negotiated political settlement is the most civilised and
practical way to solve the Moro problem," Murad said in his
speech. "We in the MILF central committee did not waver and
vacillate in pursuing it to the end, despite the devastating
three all-out wars in 2003 and 2008 waged by previous Philippine
regimes."
HOPES FOR PEACE
Hundreds of Muslims, many in a 20-vehicle caravan from
Mindanao, gathered on a busy street about 200 metres (yards)
from the presidential palace to lend support to the peace
agreement, shouting "Allahu Akbar".
They also waved banners and held placards which read "Give
peace a chance" and "We support lasting peace in Mindanao".
"There's no room for pessimism," Norhaiya Macusang of
p olitical group A nak Mindanao, told the crowd, calling for
support to the deal and criticising those who opposed the peace
agreement.
"We are just at the starting point of a long journey to
lasting peace, let's join hands together," Macusang said.
On Sunday, about 200 women wearing the Muslim "hijab" veil
took part in a run for peace with soldiers near the main army
base. Dozens of Muslim rebel leaders, businessmen and civil
society groups arrived in Manila via a chartered flight from the
southern Cotabato City to witness the signing ceremony.
But there are others who say the deal will create new
conflict in the country's troubled south.
Nur Misuari, founder and leader of another Muslim rebel
group, the Moro National Liberation Front, which signed a peace
deal with the government in 1996, said the MILF is "signing its
death sentence".
"Thousands of MILF members are leaving the organisation
because they don't want to surrender their guns," Misuari said
in a radio interview, a claim that the government and rebel
peace panel members disputed.
The two panels will return soon to the negotiating table to
discuss the finer details of the agreement. Results of the talks
will be written as annexes to what is expected to be a
comprehensive peace deal.
Both parties said there were still unresolved issues on the
plebiscite to form the new entity, the creation of an internal
security force, and other power- and wealth-sharing
arrangements.
While there was an initial agreement on laying down of arms
by the MILF's guerrilla army, the government said the rebel
forces will not be automatically transformed into a local police
force.
The rebels also want a more calibrated demobilisation and
disarmament of its forces, citing the security situation in the
south with an estimated 115,000 unregistered guns in the area,
enough to arm the entire national police force.
A small breakaway MILF force, criminal gangs, feuding clans,
and al Qaeda-linked radical Islamic militants are also actively
operating in the area, a potential threat to the peace deal and
a reminder to potential investors of the volatile security
situation in the region.