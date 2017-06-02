Deadly casino attack fuels Philippines security concerns

* Armed security at casino entrance unable to halt gunman
* Guards inside casino were unarmed, panicked - patrons
* Philippines on high alert amid Islamist crisis in south
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 2 Security experts and patrons at a
Philippines casino on Friday expressed alarm at the apparent
ease with which a lone gunman was able gain entry to the
building before opening fire and starting a blaze that killed
more than 30 people.
The attack at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex
lasted more than six hours before the unidentified gunman was
found dead in a hotel room from an apparent suicide.
Officials said at least another 36 people died, mostly
suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee
choking smoke in the complex's main gambling area.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but
that was rejected by authorities who said it appeared to have
been a botched robbery.
The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis
in the city of Marawi, in the south of the country, where troops
have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23 and martial law
is in place.
"Given the volatile security situation in Marawi the killing
of 36 people in the casino is worrying," said Abdul Basit,
Associate Research Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of
International Studies in Singapore.
"It reflects poor operational preparedness and intelligence
on the part of the Philippines' security forces."
In both Manila and Marawi, on the southern island of
Mindanao, government forces with decades of experience fighting
guerrillas in the countryside appeared ill-prepared to respond
to incidents in built up areas.
Like most Manila casinos and hotels, Resorts World had metal
detectors at its entrances and typically checked vehicles before
allowing them access.
Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, said
the gunman left his car in the complex carpark and entered the
casino carrying an automatic weapon and gasoline that he used to
set fire to gaming tables. He was first challenged by an unarmed
female security guard.
"A security (guard), probably internal security, who is a
woman, saw him. When she approached the guy, she saw the
firearm," he told reporters. "She was rattled and ran away. She
was seen by the public there. That caused panic and a stampede."
VICTIMS HID FROM BULLETS
Resorts World Chief Operating officer Stephen Reilly said
the gunman was dressed in combat gear and fired a number of
shots as he entered the building.
"The security guard who was at the door for X-ray screening
tried to slow the assailant down but unfortunately could not do
so," he said.
While some of the resort's perimeter security team carry
guns, the security guards stationed inside the building were not
armed.
"We believe that our security (measures) were enough, they
will be reviewed," Reilly said when asked whether arrangements
were adequate.
Paul Hinlo, a security and risk consultant, said more should
have been done to prevent the gunman entering the building and
to manage the crowd.
"We did not see anyone guiding or helping the patrons of the
casino outside. Everyone fled for themselves," he told
Philippines television.
Bureau of Fire Protection spokesman Ian Manalo told Reuters
the gunman placed 9mm ammunition on a gaming table which he then
set on fire, causing bullets to shoot off randomly and sending
those inside ducking for cover.
"That's why they died of suffocation because they hid
instead of exiting. Instead of rushing to the fire exit, they
hid from the exploding bullets," he said. "The sprinkler system
functioned so the fire did not spread. The problem was the
smoke."
Jeff Santos, a gambler at the casino who witnessed the
attack told a Manila radio station some security guards
panicked.
"The security personnel at the VIP entrance has a heavy
firearm but at the (gaming) floor, no firearm," he said.
"Somehow, I understand why the security acted that way because
they were helpless."
One casino regular, a man in his 50s who declined to give
his name, said security handled the situation well and told
people to run. However, many guests - afraid they would be shot
- holed up in the VIP saloon where they were trapped, he said.
Authorities said those who died had quickly become
disorientated and unable to find exits.
Manila's main international airport closed the gates of its
four main terminals for two hours while the attack at the nearby
Resorts World was happening and had implemented extra security
measures, airport authorities said.
(Additional reporting by Fathin Ungku in SINGAPORE and Karen
Lema in MANILA; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Alex
Richardson)