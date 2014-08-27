UPDATE 1-Philippines rejects bids in 500,000 tonne rice tender

* Bids come in higher than budgeted amount of $456.60/T
* Tender likely to be re-issued after review by NFA
By Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, Aug 27 The Philippines' state grain
agency, the National Food Authority (NFA), said on Wednesday it
had rejected all bids submitted in its tender to buy 500,000
tonnes of rice because they were higher than the government
budget allowed.
The imports, targeted to arrive between September and
November, were meant to beef up state stockpiles and bring down
local retail prices of the grain, which have helped push food
price inflation up to its highest in more than five years.
The NFA will likely hold another tender following
Wednesday's rejected bids, after the agency's bidding committee
reviews its budget, said its spokesman Rex Estoperez.
The government had set an undisclosed budget of $456.60 per
tonne but bids ranged from $460 to $496.75 per tonne.
"Based on the non-responsive bids, we can declare a failure
of bidding," Efren Sabong, head of the NFA bidding panel, told
an audience of rice traders.
Four traders submitted bids at the tender, namely Vietnam's
Vinafood 1 and Vinafood 2 and global commodities traders Louis
Dreyfus and LG International.
A successful tender would bring the Philippines' total
duty-free shipments this year to around 1.7 million tonnes, the
biggest in four years. Additionally, the private can import
350,000 tonnes this year subject to a 40 percent tariff.
The Philippines expects to miss its rice output target of
19.07 million tonnes this year by 2 percent, based on the latest
forecast by the Philippine Statistics Authority.
The latest forecast could be revised down if strong typhoons
hit rice-producing provinces in the second half of the year and
damage crops or prevent farmers from planting more.
With crop losses possible in the next four months, the
government has also authorised the NFA to import 500,000 tonnes
more for emergency needs, on top of the volumes tendered on
Wednesday and in previous months.
Major rice exporters such as Vietnam and Thailand are
looking for any signs the Philippines may need to import more,
hoping to unload grain from their huge stockpiles.
With the Philippine rice imports this year possibly
exceeding 2 million tonnes, the Southeast Asian country is on
track to become the world's No.3 buyer as ranked by the United
States Department of Agriculture (USDA), up from the No.8 spot
last year.
The USDA has forecast that the Philippines may need to
import as much as 1.6 million tonnes in 2015.
The Philippines has agreed to loosen tariff restrictions on
rice imports starting next year under a new deal with the World
Trade Organisation.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)