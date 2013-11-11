UPDATE 2-Philippines Robinsons Retail drops in trading debut

* Robinsons may be Philippine's biggest IPO if greenshoe
exercised
* The IPO valued Robinsons at P/E multiple of 21 for 2014
* Shares of Robinsons rivals not hit as badly
* Robinsons recovers after falling 7.6 pct to end down 2.6
pct
By Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, Nov 11 The Philippines' Robinsons Retail
Holdings Inc fell by as much as almost 8 percent on
its trading debut on Monday, following a $620 million IPO, as
investors fretted about the financial impact on the company's
supermarkets and department stores from a devastating typhoon.
The weak start also comes after the IPO, one of the
biggest-ever offerings in the Philippines, had to be scaled back
from an initial target and follows a disappointing debut from
casino operator Travellers International Hotel Group Inc
last week.
At least 10,000 people were killed in the central
Philippines when super typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful
storms ever recorded, swept away coastal villages on Friday and
destroyed about 70-80 percent of structures in its path.
"We have unconfirmed reports that there is extensive damage
but our first priority is really the safety and well-being of
our 500 employees," Robina Gokongwei-Pe, president and general
manager of Robinsons Retail, said in a television interview on
the trading floor of the Philippine stock exchange.
The company operates 55 stores in the typhoon-hit Visayas
region, out of 940 stores nationwide as of end-June. One of its
biggest stores in the area, in the devastated town of Tacloban,
has yet to reopen, Gokongwei-Pe said.
Robinsons Retail is banking on positive consumer sentiment
in the Philippines to fuel growth. Gokongwei-Pe said the company
plans to increase its outlets by 40 percent by the end of 2014
largely by adding convenience stores and drugstores.
Robinsons Retail shares, which debuted at 58 pesos, fell by
as much as 7.6 percent before closing 2.6 percent lower at 56.50
pesos. The benchmark Philippine stock index lost 1.4
percent. Rival retailers like Puregold Price Club Inc
ended flat while SM Prime Holdings closed 1.7 percent
lower.
At the IPO price, Robinsons was valued at a
price-to-earnings multiple of 21 for 2014, compared with an
industry average of 19.6, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Puregold trades at 25.3 forward P/E.
Philippine companies have raised a record $1.35 billion from
IPOs this year but sentiment towards emerging market IPOs has
been choppy of late amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin tapering its stimulus.
Both Robinsons and Travellers International cut the size of
their offering. Travellers has also traded below its IPO price
hurt by the reluctance of some investors to pick up gaming
stocks and unresolved tax issues for the sector.
Next year could, however, see some big IPOs. Conglomerate
San Miguel Corp has said it plans to list its flagship
brewery business and its power, infrastructure and banking units
on the Philippine bourse, possibly within the next six months
depending on market conditions.
Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS
are the joint global coordinators on the Robinsons Retail IPO
while Maybank ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc is the sole
domestic underwriter.
($1 = 43.2250 Philippine pesos)
