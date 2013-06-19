Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln Philippine IPO - IFR

Disasters cost insurers $54 bln, economy $175 bln in 2016 - Swiss Re
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, June 19 Robinsons Retail Group, which operates supermarkets, hardware and department stores in the Philippines, plans to raise up to $924 million in an initial public offering in Manila, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a filing for the deal.
The company plans to sell 461.9 million shares at a maximum price of 86.64 pesos each, putting the total deal at 40 billion pesos, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS were hired to manage the IPO, it said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets