Robinsons confirms no deal with Universal on Manila casino

MANILA May 29 Philippine property firm
Robinsons Land Corp confirmed on Wednesday it has ended
talks with Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp,
without a deal to jointly develop a $2 billion casino-resort
complex in Manila.
"Upon mutual agreement, Robinsons Land Corporation and
Universal Entertainment Group have decided not to pursue
discussions between them concerning the proposed development,"
Robinsons said in a statement.
Universal, controlled by billionaire founder Kazuo Okada,
had been in talks with Robinsons Land since late last year over
what would be the Philippines' biggest casino-resort
development. Those talks were extended indefinitely after the
failure to close a deal by an initial target of end-January.