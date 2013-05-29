版本:
Robinsons confirms no deal with Universal on Manila casino

MANILA May 29 Philippine property firm Robinsons Land Corp confirmed on Wednesday it has ended talks with Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp, without a deal to jointly develop a $2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila.

"Upon mutual agreement, Robinsons Land Corporation and Universal Entertainment Group have decided not to pursue discussions between them concerning the proposed development," Robinsons said in a statement.

Universal, controlled by billionaire founder Kazuo Okada, had been in talks with Robinsons Land since late last year over what would be the Philippines' biggest casino-resort development. Those talks were extended indefinitely after the failure to close a deal by an initial target of end-January.

