UPDATE 1-Philippines' San Miguel plans solo bid for United Biscuits

* Acquisition seen a positive move by analysts
* Funding deal fuels debt concerns
* San Miguel shares down 0.7 percent since acquisition plan
(Adds analyst comments, background)
MANILA, Sept 12 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said it was planning
a solo bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L),
owner of brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.
The potential acquisition is a positive move given San
Miguel's expertise in its traditional food and brewery
businesses, though analyst say they are worried about the
group's high debt levels.
"No need for partner," San Miguel President Ramon Ang said
in a mobile text-message to Reuters on Friday when asked if the
group was considering a joint bid with other firms.
United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group
and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale
or a public share listing by the end of the year. The auction
for United Biscuits is reported to be worth 2 billion pounds
($3.25 billion).
Freya Natividad, investment analyst at Papa Securities Corp
in Manila, said buying into United Biscuits would diversify the
product line of San Miguel's subsidiary San Miguel Pure Foods Co
Inc, which is into fresh and processed meats, commercial
feeds and flour.
"It makes business sense for San Miguel to go into this type
of business because it has synergies with what they have learned
in the food and brewery business," said Luis Limlingan, head of
business development at Regina Capital Development Corp in
Manila.
However, Limlingan said he was wary on where San Miguel will
source the required cash for the acquisition.
The group is already highly-leveraged, Papa Securities'
Natividad said. As of end-June, San Miguel had 787.7 billion
pesos ($17.91 billion) in total liabilities while total assets
stood at 1.2 trillion pesos.
The plan to pursue United Biscuits alone comes as San Miguel
sells its holding in Philippine Airlines. The group
said on Monday that it had signed a deal to sell its 49 percent
stake in the carrier back to the group of tycoon Lucio Tan, in a
transaction worth $1 billion.
Shares of San Miguel have dropped 0.7 percent since it
disclosed its plan to woo United Biscuits on Sept. 10. As of
0549 GMT, the shares slipped 0.7 percent compared with the 0.07
percent gain in the benchmark index.
Since its establishment as a brewery in 1890, San Miguel has
invested in packaging, power generation, petroleum and toll
roads.
(1 US dollar = 0.6160 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 43.9700 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ryan Woo)