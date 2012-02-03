SM Investments raises $250 mln CB due 2017 - source

* 1.625 pct coupon bonds sold at 20 pct conversion premium

* SM Investments debt carry 2.875 yield to maturity-source

HONG KONG Feb 3 SM Investments Corp , one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, raised $250 million in convertible bonds due in 2017 to refinance existing debt and pay day-to-day expenses, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The 1.625 percent coupon bonds were priced at a conversion premium of 20 percent over the reference share price of 651.205 pesos ($15.26), said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The securities carry a yield to maturity of 2.875 percent, making it appealing for investors looking for higher-yielding assets as interest rates remain low around the world.

SM Investments, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy, follows Taiwanese technology companies Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp, which raised a combined $480 million in past weeks via convertible bonds to fund expansion.

Investment banks are counting on convertible bond issuance in 2012 to help ease the downturn in equity capital markets in Asia-Pacific caused by a decline in initial public offerings.

Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.