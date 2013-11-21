Philippines' Discovery World falls more than 7 pct in market debut

MANILA Nov 21 The Philippines' Discovery World
Corp fell as much as 7.6 percent in its trading debut
on Thursday following the resort developer's $13 million initial
public offering.
Discovery's listing came nearly two weeks after one of the
most powerful storms ever recorded hit the central Philippines,
including the world famous Boracay island where it operates a
resort.
Discovery, which opened at its IPO price of 3.28 pesos, fell
to as low as 3.03 pesos within the first hour of trading.
Manila's benchmark share index was down 1.1 percent at
10:20 a.m. [0220 GMT].
It is the Philippines' eighth listing this year with the
IPOs raising a record $1.35 billion. Two more relatively small
IPOs are scheduled before the year ends.
Discovery has informed the stock exchange that its resort
facilities in Boracay sustained only minimal damage from Typhoon
Haiyan's fury, which killed thousands of people.
The company said the Boracay resort may have to be shut
until repair work planned this month is finished. But it said it
did not expect the damage to have any material impact on its
operating and financial results.