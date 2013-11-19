Willis Re estimates Haiyan insured loss up to $700 mln

LONDON Nov 19 The cost to the insurance
industry from claims related to the super typhoon that hit the
Philippines in November is likely to be between $500 million and
$700 million, broker Willis Re estimates.
Haiyan slammed central Philippine islands with 314 kph
winds, causing tsunami-like storm surges and more than 3,900
deaths, according to estimates by authorities.
Willis Re said its estimates are based on wind speed data
from various sources combined with a view of exposure and
vulnerability from published academic sources.
Richard Sanders, executive director at Willis Re Singapore,
said because of the low level of insurance coverage in the
region affected, insured loss is likely to comprise a relatively
small proportion of total economic losses.
"Whilst anecdotally, premium volume is growing faster than
in many other regions of the world, the Philippines still has
one of the lowest insurance penetration rates," he said.