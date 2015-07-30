Japan's Universal plans Manila apartments, offices with Filipino partner

MANILA, July 30 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp and its Filipino partner will build apartments,
office towers and even an opera house alongside their $2 billion
casino-resort project in the Philippine capital, Manila, once
the gaming phase is completed.
Filipino businessman Antonio Cojuangco, a relative of
President Benigno Aquino, said on Thursday he was joining the
development and operations of the non-gaming portion of the
Manila Bay Resorts.
"I can't match their resources but definitely I want to be
part of their group," Cojuangco told reporters after a
topping-off ceremony at the Manila Bay Resorts, referring to the
investment of Universal, owned by slot-machine billionaire Kazuo
Okada, through Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc.
In January, Cojuangco bought the entire 40 percent stake of
Universal in a holding firm that owns the land on which the
Manila Bay Resorts is being built, resolving a problem over
foreign land ownership.
Cojuangco said his All Seasons Hotels & Resorts Corp would
help develop hotels, high-rise residential towers and office
buildings, plus the opera house.
"The plans for that should start sometime next year because
by then, they will be inside the casino finishing it," Cojuangco
said.
Tiger Resorts is seeking to extend a deadline to finish the
casino-resort development in December 2016, a year later than
planned.
"I think when he (Okada) is finished with the construction
of the first phase, I would really love to start on the
development of the rest of the land which is 30 hectares (74.13
acres)," Cojuangco said.
There is also a plan to list the casino or the real estate
project, or both, in the long run, he said.
The 44-hectare Manila Bay Resorts will be the third
casino-resort to open in Entertainment City, Manila's
scaled-down version of the Las Vegas gaming strip.
Bloomberry Resorts Corp has already started
operations, as has the tandem of local firm Belle Corp
and Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd.
Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd
, partners in casino-hotel company Travellers
International Group Inc, will complete the $1.1 billion
Phase 1 of its Resorts World Bayshore project in 2018.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Alan Raybould)