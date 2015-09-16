Philippine regulator extends deadline for Universal $2 bln casino project

MANILA, Sept 16 The Philippine gaming regulator
said on Wednesday it would extend by one year the deadline for a
Universal Entertainment Corp affiliate to finish
construction of a $2 billion integrated casino-resort project.
Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc, the local unit
of gaming magnate Kazuo Okada's Universal, had asked for the
extension after missing a March 2015 deadline to complete the
Manila Bay Resorts project.
The company, which already had its $2.2 million guarantee
confiscated by the gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and
Gaming Corp (Pagcor), has said it would finish the project by
December 2016.
There was no immediate comment from the company on the
deadline extension.
Francis Hernando, Pagcor vice president, said Tiger now had
to aside a new 100 million pesos ($2.14 million) guarantee fee,
improve its corporate governance and submit a bank guarantee
that it could financially support the project.
He also warned the company that it could face more penalties
should there be any further delays in the 44-hectare
(108.7-acre) integrated casino-resort project. "It's a material
breach of the provisional license so suspension and revocation
is possible," Hernando added.
Tiger holds one of four licenses to operate a casino complex
in Entertainment City, the Philippines' much smaller version of
the Las Vegas gaming strip.
($1 = 46.7150 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA and Emi Emoto in
TOKYO; Editing by Miral Fahmy)