U.S. approves $25 million radar sale to the Philippines

WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. government has
approved the sale to the government of the Philippines of two
Sea Giraffe radars and related equipment, support and training
for about $25 million, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation
Agency said on Wednesday.
The Philippines requested the sale to improve monitoring of
its territorial waters. The radars will be installed on two
Philippines Navy ships and the principle contractors will be VSE
Corp and Saab.
The radar sale will allow the Philippines to beef up its
maritime security and helps reinforce an important U.S. regional
security relationship at a time when Washington is concerned
about what it sees as China's overreaching claims in the South
China Sea.
The Philippines has for decades been one of the closest U.S.
allies in Asia, but the relationship has been strained recently
as President Rodrigo Duterte has voiced disdain and mistrust of
Washington while U.S. officials are worried over potential human
rights violations under his government.
The U.S. Congress was informed of the radar sale and did not
object.
A recent sale of assault rifles to the Philippines' national
police was blocked in the U.S. Senate over concerns that they
could be used against civilians.
