U.S. military to increase presence in Philippines

| MANILA
MANILA Dec 12 U.S. and Philippine officials are
expected to agree on an increase in the number of U.S. military
ships, aircraft and troops rotating through the Philippines,
Filipino officials said, as tensions simmer with China over its
maritime claims.
Senior U.S. and Philippine officials met on Wednesday in
Manila to discuss strengthening security and economic ties at a
time of growing tension over China's aggressive sovereignty
claims over vast stretches of the disputed South China Sea.
Philippine defence and diplomatic officials said they
expected to see more U.S. ships, aircraft and troops for
training exercises and disaster and relief operations.
"What we are discussing right now is increasing the
rotational presence of U.S. forces," Carlos Sorreta, the foreign
ministry's Assistant Secretary for American Affairs, told
reporters. A five-year joint U.S.-Philippine military exercise
plan would be approved this week, he added.
The size of the increase in the U.S. military assets in the
Philippines, a former U.S. colony, was unclear.
But it comes as the Philippines, Australia and other parts
of the region have seen a resurgence of U.S. warships, planes
and personnel under Washington's so-called "pivot" in foreign,
economic and security policy towards Asia announced last year.
U.S. and Philippine officials say there is no plan to revive
permanent U.S. military bases in the Philippines - the last ones
were closed in 1992 - and that the increased presence would help
provide relief during disasters such as a typhoon last week that
killed more than 700 people.
"The increase rotation presence is in areas where we have
been traditionally exercising," said Sorreta. "There are other
areas for example where we have been experiencing more
disasters. So we might be expanding exercises there."
Wary of Washington's intentions, China is building up its
own military. Its claims over most of the South China Sea have
set it directly against U.S. allies Vietnam and the Philippines,
while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also claim parts of the
mineral-rich waters.
One U.S. official said Washington was not ready to wade
directly into the territorial dispute in the South China Sea and
instead would focus on strengthening security ties with
long-standing allies such as the Philippines.
"I don't think you'll see any real movement on the South
China Sea," the U.S. official said.
"I'm sure it will come up, but we aren't trying to step in
and 'solve' that issue. We really want the solution to be done
by the claimants themselves and are hoping the Code of Conduct
discussions move forward," said the official, referring to a
Code of Conduct aimed at easing the risk of naval flashpoints.
Sorreta told Reuters the Philippines also favoured an
increased deployment of U.S. aircraft and ships "so we can make
use of them when the need arises", citing last week's typhoon.
He said they would also welcome more U.S. humanitarian supplies.