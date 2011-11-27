UPDATE 1-Manila says arrested hackers funded by Saudi group

* FBI says hackers targeted AT&T customers
* Police say funded by group linked to 2008 Mumbai attacks
* Philippines becoming base for cyber crime
MANILA/BOSTON, Nov 26 Philippine police and the
FBI have arrested four people over a hacking operation that
targeted customers of U.S. telecommunications giant AT&T (T.N)
to funnel money to a Saudi-based militant group.
Those arrested on Wednesday in Manila were paid by the same
group the Federal Bureau of Investigation accuses of having
funded the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai, the Philippines'
Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said.
The hacking activity resulted in almost $2 million in
losses incurred by AT&T, the CIDG said in a statement.
Police in the Philippines said money from the scams was
diverted to accounts of a Saudi-based group that was not
identified. India blames Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba for
carrying out the attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.
FBI spokeswoman Jenny Shearer said hackers targeted
customers of AT&T, not the carrier itself. She declined to give
details, saying the agency does not discuss investigations.
Hackers broke into the phone systems of some AT&T customers
and made calls to expensive international premium-rate
services, according to a person familiar with the situation who
was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Such scams are relatively common, often involving bogus
premium-service phone lines set up across Eastern Europe,
Africa and Asia.
Fraudsters make calls to the numbers from hacked business
phone systems or mobile phones then collect their cash and move
on before the activity is identified. Telecommunications
carriers often end up footing the bill for the charges.
Jan Rasmussen, a spokeswoman for AT&T, said it wrote off
some fraudulent charges that appeared on customer bills. She
declined to elaborate or comment on the $2 million figure.
Earlier this week, AT&T said it was investigating an
attempt to access customer information but did not believe any
accounts had been breached. [ID:nN1E7AK1ZO]
The CIDG said the FBI sought the help of its
Anti-Transnational and Cyber Crime Division (ATCCD) in March
after it found the Saudi-based group had targeted AT&T using
the hackers.
Among the four people arrested was Paul Michael Kwan, 29,
who ATCCD chief Police Senior Superintendent Gilbert Sosa said
had been arrested in 2007 after the FBI began an international
crackdown on groups suspected of financing militant
activities.
Sosa said the Filipinos were being paid by a group
originally run by Muhammad Zamir, a Pakistani arrested in Italy
in 2007. He said Zamir was a member of Jemaah Islamiah, a
Southeast Asian militant network with links to al Qaeda.
"Zamir's group, later tagged by the FBI to be the financial
source of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, India, on November
26, 2008, is also the same group that paid Kwan's group of
hackers in Manila," Sosa said in the statement.
Last month, Philippine police said weak laws against cyber
crime and poor technical capabilities had made the country an
attractive base for organised crime syndicates involved in
cyber pornography, cyber sex dens, illegal gambling, credit
card fraud and identity theft.
