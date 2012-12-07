Dutch consumers group to seek damages from Philips

AMSTERDAM Dec 7 The Dutch Consumers'
Association is to look at how it can claim damages against
electronics firms including Philips that were fined
this week for uncompetitive practices by the European
Commission.
The European Commission imposed the biggest antitrust
penalty in its history on Wednesday, fining six firms including
Philips, LG Electronics and Panasonic Corp
a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for running two
cartels for nearly a decade.
The Commission said executives from the Asian and European
companies met until six years ago to fix prices and divide up
markets for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes,
technology now mostly made obsolete by flat screens.
Consumentenbond, the Dutch Consumers' Association, said on
Friday it was waiting for an amendment to the law so it can
recover damages on behalf of consumers, and was looking at how
it can pursue claims against Philips and the other companies.
The EU antitrust regulator imposed the biggest penalties on
Philips for its role in the price fixing and carving up of
markets: the Dutch electronics, healthcare and lighting company
was fined 313 million euros and faces a further penalty through
a joint venture.
Frans van Houten, Philips chief executive, said the group
would challenge what he called a disproportionate and
unjustified penalty.