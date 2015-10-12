REFILE-Philips names lighting executive Bhattacharya as CFO

(Refiles to insert dropped letter in "officer" in paragraph 1.)
AMSTERDAM Oct 12 Philips NV said on
Monday it had appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial
officer, with immediate effect, succeeding the departing Ron
Wirahadiraksa.
Wirahadiraksa has resigned to take a position at "a listed
company in the industrial sector", Philips said in a statement.
Bhattacharya, an Indian national, was the top financial
manager at Philips' lighting division, which is being carved out
into a separate company. He previously worked as CFO of Philips
Healthcare division, and for semiconductor company NXP.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)