Philips in deals with U.S. hospitals on use of its gene data platform for cancer research

AMSTERDAM, June 1 Dutch healthcare technology
company Philips said Thursday it had reached deals with
New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and
Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare for them to use its genomics
platform for cancer research and treatment.
MSK, the world's largest private cancer centre, will work
with Philips on new methods to use genetic data in the diagnosis
of pancreatic cancer. Intermountain Healthcare, which runs 22
hospitals and 180 clinics, aims to make its medicine programme,
which offers individually targeted treatments, available to
hospitals worldwide.
Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.
The deals are part of Philips' strategy to grow its
data-driven heathcare operations after disposing of all its
non-healthcare related businesses in 2016.
Philips estimates the connected care and health informatics
market will reach a total value of around 70 billion euros in
2019. Philips reported 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in
revenues from connected care in 2016.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by David Evans)