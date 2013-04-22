UPDATE 2-Philips sees tough European, US healthcare markets

* Q1 net income 162 mln euro, vs 153 mln euro in Reuters poll

* Sales of 5.258 bln euro, vs 5.407 bln in poll

* Sees weak first half in Europe, U.S.

* Shares down 2.6 pct

AMSTERDAM, April 22 Philips forecast a slow first half of the year due to a weak European economy and a tough outlook for healthcare spending in the United States, sending its shares to a four-month low.

The Dutch company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, but weaker sales, underscoring the challenges it faces as it restructures to cope with stagnant economic growth, fragile consumer spending and government budget cuts in several markets.

Shares in Philips, the world's biggest lighting maker and a top-three maker of hospital equipment, fell to their lowest level since January, down 2.6 percent by 1019 GMT against a broadly higher European blue chip market.

Fabian Smeets, analyst at ING, said that while the net result was above the consensus, investors were concerned by the weak first-half outlook and modest sales growth of 4 percent in emerging markets, considered the main driver for Philips' growth after its overhaul.

Philips has sold off much of its consumer electronics business - including its various television, audio, and video operations - to improve profitability.

Chief executive Frans van Houten, who has driven Philips' restructuring over the past two years, said the outlook for healthcare is particularly tough in the United States, where executives in the sector are cautious about spending plans ahead of healthcare reforms.

MEETING TARGETS

Philips said it was on track to achieve its end-2013 targets of sales growth of between 4 and 6 percent, a margin on EBITA (or earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) of 10 to 12 percent, and a return on invested capital of 12 to 14 percent.

Van Houten said he will update the market on his new financial targets and strategy for the next few years on September 17.

Some analysts expect Philips to shift away from share buybacks and to return more cash to its investors through higher dividends or special dividends in future.

"We are not a serial share buyback company," van Houten told reporters on a conference call, adding that Philips will complete its 2 billion euro ($2.62 billion) share buyback in the second quarter.

The company reported a first-quarter net profit of 162 million euros ($211.92 million), down from 183 million euros a year ago when its results were lifted by net gains of 119 million euros from the divestment of its stake in the Senseo coffee brand and the sale of its high-tech office campus in the Netherlands.

Quarterly EBITA improved at all three businesses, once year-ago one-off gains and other charges were excluded.

Quarterly sales rose 1 percent on a comparable basis to 5.258 billion euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 153 million euros on sales of 5.407 billion euros.