公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 23日 星期一 13:13 BJT

PHILIPS Q2 beats view, restructuring on track

AMSTERDAM, July 23 Philips Electronics reported higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter on Monday, boosted in part by sales at the healthcare unit and said its restructuring and cost cutting plans for the remainder of the year are on track.

