Philips Q3 net profit beats on improvements in all sectors

AMSTERDAM Oct 21 Philips, the Dutch
healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter net profit on Monday, thanks
to improvements at all its businesses after two years of
cost-cuts and divestments.
Net profit nearly tripled to 281 million euros from 105
million euros a year ago, while sales rose 3 percent on a
comparable basis to 5.62 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net
profit of 209 million euros and sales of 5.741 billion euros.
"We remain committed to reaching our financial targets this
year. However, ongoing headwinds in the global economy are
expected to continue to affect sales growth in the coming
quarters," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said in a statement.